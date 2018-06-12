Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

Web Desk: Eggs can make scrumptious dishes and so will this one. Easy to put together, this is a finger licking good dish that adults and children will love.
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- Chopped onions, 1 1/3 cups, finely minced
- One cup of thinly sliced bell peppers
- Two cloves of garlic, finely minced
How To Make:
- Heat the olive oil in a skillet.
- Stir in the finely chopped onion and thinly sliced bell peppers.
- Add to it 2 cloves of minced garlic; cook and stir until all the vegetables have softened and the onion has turned translucent, for about 5 minutes.
- Combine the tomatoes, a whole teaspoon ground cumin, 1 tsp paprika, salt, and one finely chopped chilli pepper into a bowl and mix it briefly.
- Pour the tomato mixture into the skillet, and stir to combine.
- Simmer, uncovered, until the tomato juices have cooked off, about 10 minutes.
- Make four indentations in the tomato mixture for the eggs.