Caretaker PM seeks report about Zulfi Bukhari’s abroad visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retired) Nasirul Mulk has sought report from Interior Ministry on the matter of Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari.

Zulfi Bukhari, a London-based businessman and close aide of Imran Khan was allowed to travel abroad despite being on the Exit Control List (ECL). Caretaker premier took notice of permission granted by the Interior Ministry to perform Umrah and return in six days despite his name being on the ECL.

On Monday, Bukhari was stopped from flying to Saudi Arabia along with Imran Khan. However, a few hours later Interior Ministry issued notification, granting Bukhari a NOC to travel along with Imran and his wife, Bushra Maneka, for Saudi via a charter flight.