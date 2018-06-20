Caretaker PM invites UAE companies to invest in Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice retired Nasir-ul-Mulk has invited companies from United Arab Emirates to invest in Pakistan.

Talking to UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in Islamabad, he appreciated UAE for its continued support to Pakistan in promoting economic development, social welfare and humanitarian assistance.

The prime minister assured the Ambassador that Pakistan will actively participate in EXPO 2020 and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event.

He said the caretaker government is committed to ensuring timely, free and fair elections which would further democratic development in Pakistan.

The Ambassador said UAE greatly values its deep-rooted relations with Pakistan and is committed to further consolidate existing bilateral and economic ties. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would fully utilize the platform of EXPO 2020 to showcase its immense potential.