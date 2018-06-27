Caretaker PM emphasizes importance of institutional structure in tribal areas of KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice retired Nasir-ul-Mulk has emphasized the importance of establishing institutional structure in the areas that previously constituted FATA.

Chairing a meeting in Peshawar today regarding law and order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said federal government, in close coordination with the provincial government, is working to facilitate the residents of the area and ensure smooth transition of the process.

Inspector General Police Muhammad Tahir informed that 1306 officials of the KP Police have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since 2004. The meeting was also briefed about the security arrangements made by the provincial government for the security of CPEC projects in the province.

The IG informed about the requirements for policing in context of the changed dynamics of the province, after merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further elaborated that apart from KP Police, Frontier Constabulary, Levies, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK Police would also be deployed for ensuring security during the conduct of General Election 2018 in the province.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for peaceful and smooth conduct of the General Elections 2018 in KP and emphasized that facilitating free, fair and peaceful elections is a joint responsibility of the Federal and Provincial Governments.

He appreciated the considerable improvement in the law and order situation in the Province since 2009. He lauded the sacrifices rendered by the people of KP and officials of law enforcing agencies for the purpose of restoring peace in the province.

The meeting was attended by Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Chief Minister KP Justice retired Dost Muhammad Khan, Chief Secretary KP, IG Police, Provincial Election Commissioner and senior officers of the federal and provincial government.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, during his visit to Peshawar, held separate meetings with the Governor and Chief Minister of the province.