Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has reached Karachi today (Wednesday) on a day-long visit.

He visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

The Prime Minister will meet the Sindh governor and the caretaker Chief Minister Fazlurrehaman and also chair a meeting on law and order situation in the city.