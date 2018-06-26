Caretaker Interior Minister enhance security of NAB Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has directed to enhance the security of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Headquarters.

He said that foolproof security should be provided to NAB Headquarters immediately.

In compliance with these directions, the Inspector General of Police Islamabad handed over the security of NAB Headquarters to Police Commandos.

The decision was made after chairman of NAB, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday revealed that threats were made to blow up the NAB headquarters with explosives.