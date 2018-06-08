Caretaker CMs of Punjab, Balochistan to take oath today

The oath-taking ceremonies of caretaker Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan will be held today.

Nominated Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Professor Hassan Askari Rizvi will take oath at 11 in the morning at Governor House in Lahore.

The ceremony of oath taking of Alauddin Marri will be held at 5 in the afternoon at Governor House in Quetta.

Professor Hassan Askari Rizvi

The appointment to the caretaker Chief Minister has been made in accordance with article 224 of the constitution.

The name of Hassan Askari was recommended by the opposition. He is a prominent analyst and educationist.

Allauddin Marri

The name of Allauddin Marri was given by the government.

Belonging to Mastung district, Allaudin Marri was born on February 28, 1989 in Quetta. He is well-known as a business man and has no affiliation with any political party.

However on Tuesday, the commission had finalized name of Justice (r) Dost Mohammad as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa