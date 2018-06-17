Candidates can submit letters of party affiliation by 29th June: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan has said that the candidates can submit letters of party affiliation to the Returning Officer concerned by 29th of this month.

According to ECP, the Returning Officers had already been issued instructions in this regard, but there have been reports that they are demanding letters of party affiliation from the candidates during scrutiny of their papers.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

The code of conduct pertains to political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents.

According to the code of conduct, the political parties, candidates and election agents shall at all times uphold the rights and freedom of the people as guaranteed by the Constitution and law. They shall abide by all directions, instructions and regulations issued by the Election Commission, from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections, maintenance of public order and morality, and refrain from maligning the Election Commission in any form whatsoever.

Any violation in this regard would entail contempt as per the Elections Act 2017.

Moreover,the political parties shall endeavour to provide equal opportunity to both men and women to participate in electoral process.

ECP says while making the selection of candidates on general seats in an Assembly, the party shall ensure at least five percent representation of women candidates as required under Section 206 of the Elections Act 2017.