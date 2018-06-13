Cadbury launches its Freddo biscuits

Web Desk: Cadbury is the one most favorite chocolate not only for children but also for adults. Whereas the frog shaped chocolate bar or biscuit is called Freddo.

Cadbury latest addition to his family is a small frog-shaped biscuits that half dipped in milk in chocolate, with a pack of six selling for £1.50. Around Rs. 240 if convert into Pakistani rupees.

The whole biscuit is covered with chocolate. The price of the biscuit is so high that leave the masses disappointed. But still some are looking forward to trying the new product.

The biscuit is only available in UK yet.