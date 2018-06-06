Business Recorder hosted iftar dinner at Karachi Gymkhana

KARACHI: Business Recorder (BR) Group hosted on Tuesday an iftar dinner for its clients at Karachi Gymkhana.

The grand iftar dinner was attended by prominent personalities including Asiatic Public Relations Network’s Chairman Anwar Rammal, Nadeem Hussain from Planet N and CEO Asiatic Public Relations Network Zohare Ali Shariff .

BR publisher and Director Mr. Asif Zuberi, GCOO Business Recorder Group Mr. Shahab Zuberi, AAJ deputy chief executive Mr. Ahmad Zuberi, GM print and supplements Mr. Amer Ansary , GM Digital Sales and Marketing Ms. Sarah Sohail and others welcomed the guests.

The event saw an overwhelming participation of corporate clients, representatives from advertising agencies, business community and media persons.

“[Through] BR Group iftar we have brought together our corporate clients and advertising agencies under the same roof on the 20th Ramazan,” said GM Digital sales and marketing , RTN Group Sarah Sohail while speaking on the occasion.— Press release