Bakhtawar Bhutto to take legal action against Benazir’s biopic?

Web Desk: On the occasion of 65th birthday of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s fined actress Mehwish Hayat announced biopic of PPP’s leader, Benazir Bhutto.

As the news surfaced on social media, it created a buzz among the masses. But it seems that Bakhtawar Bhutto, elder daughter of Benazir Bhutto, is not impressed with the idea and termed it as an ‘unacceptable’ and decided to take a legal action against it.

Certainly no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it. https://t.co/onq9F4xgYT — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) June 22, 2018

She tweeted, ‘Certainly no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it.’

Mehwish Hayat also commented on her post, ‘Meanwhile, as an actress, I am researching as much as I can about a real idol of mine. Irrespective of any film, I would love to meet someday and learn more about her.’

To clarify rumours circulating.There is a project at the very early stages of development about your amazing mother. This cannot and will not be done without the consent or blessing of the family.I am sure that the team involved will be in touch before they progress further..1/2 — MehwishHayat (@MehwishHayat) June 22, 2018