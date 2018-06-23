Home / Entertainment / Bakhtawar Bhutto to take legal action against Benazir’s biopic?

Bakhtawar Bhutto to take legal action against Benazir’s biopic?

BAkhtawr.png

-File Photo

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: On the occasion of 65th birthday of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s fined actress Mehwish Hayat announced biopic of PPP’s leader, Benazir Bhutto.

As the news surfaced on social media, it created a buzz among the masses. But it seems that Bakhtawar Bhutto, elder daughter of Benazir Bhutto, is not impressed with the idea and termed it as an ‘unacceptable’ and decided to take a legal action against it.

She tweeted, ‘Certainly no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it.’

Mehwish Hayat also commented on her post, ‘Meanwhile, as an actress, I am researching as much as I can about a real idol of mine. Irrespective of any film, I would love to meet someday and learn more about her.’

loading...
loading...