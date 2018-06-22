Ayaz Sadiq demands removal of RO, NA-129

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding the removal of NA-129 Returning Officer Ghulam Murtaza Uppal.

In the letter, Ayaz Sadiq alleged that the returning officer is biased and supporting his political opponent Aleem Khan, the candidate of PTI.

The speaker claimed he was summoned in person by the returning officer during scrutiny of nomination papers whereas Aleem Khan was exempted and only called in after the PML-N protested the move.

Ayaz Sadiq said it would be deemed pre-poll rigging if the RO continues on his post.