Awami Tehreek Chief Rasool Bakhsh Palijo passes away

KARACHI: Awami Tehreek Chief Rasool Bakhsh Palijo passed away here on wee hours of Thursday at the age of 88, Aaj News reproted

Palijo was the founder and chairman of Awami Tahreek, a progressive party and a leading human rights lawyer,

At the time of his death, he was under treatment at a private hospital in Clifton.

Born on February 21, 1930, in the village of Mungar Khan Palijo, Jungshahi, Thatta, Palijo was a writer and also served as a Supreme Court lawyer.

He received his early education in the village while he enrolled in Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi for his secondary education, where he graduated with a law degree.