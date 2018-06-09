Askari vows to ensure free, fair elections in Punjab

LAHORE: Interim Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath on the grave.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Askari said that professional individuals will be included in the ‘small and non-political’ interim cabinet

He maintained that conducting free and fair elections is the duty of the caretaker government, asserting that they will cooperate according to the framework of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The district administration will be asked to provide equal opportunities to all political parties in the elections,” he said.— NNI