Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered his eid prayer along with troops of Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC).

He prayed for peace, development and stability of the country.

The Army Chief later mixed with soldiers and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

He praised the sacrifices of the martyrs for the defense of the motherland.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said as a soldier spending Eid away from home is a pride. Army Chief also appreciated the high morale of the troops.