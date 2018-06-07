Army aviation helicopter crash landed near Quetta

QUETTA: An army aviation helicopter while evacuating an injured soldier from Kahan, Kohlu to Quetta had a crash landing, Aaj new reported.

According to the Inter-service Public Relations (ISPR), helicopter was heading to Quetta from Kohlu, when the incident occurred. Besides the staff, injured FC officer were also in the helicopter, who was shifted from Kohlu to Quetta.

The incident occurred due to technical issue during landing, ISPR reported.

Pilot and other staff survived in the incident while the injured officer embraced martyrdom.