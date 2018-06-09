Web Desk: Apple at the WWDC2018 had launched a plethora of new apps and two new operating system versions. One of its app caught in a controversy.

Apple’s new app called Siri Shortcut, which is designed to allow users to create a series of commands for controlling other apps, sued by a block chain startup over copying their logo.

The logo of the startup called Shift, also has a similar looking shape, which resemble Shortcuts. The Startup is demanding a compensation amounting to $200,000 from Apple.

The company demands that either Apple redesigns the app’s logo or pays up the compensation. Their lawyer sent a letter that read as ‘their logo cost them a designing fee and Apple blatantly copied it.’

The lawyer also mentioned in the letter that the Apple logo will now cause confusion in the market place, affecting the sales for the startup’s app.

Apple has not yet commented on this issue.