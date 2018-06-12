All possible assistance will be provided to ECP: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has said the caretaker government is firmly committed to provide all possible assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule.

He was talking to the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza who called on him in Islamabad today( Tuesday)

Matters pertaining to the forthcoming general elections came under discussion during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra also called on Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk in Islamabad today.