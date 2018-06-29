Ahsan submits written reply in contempt of court case

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal today (Friday) submitted his written reply in a contempt of court case being heard by a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court.

In his written reply, he sought unconditional apology from the honorable court. The court however, observed that Iqbal’s written statement did not contain the correct legal terms.

The petitioner had stated that Iqbal and Nawaz had used derogatory language against the Supreme Court judges on April 25 and 23 respectively.

