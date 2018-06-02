After Chaiwala, has internet found handsome Tarbooz Wala?

Web Desk: Internet is the best way to become famous over night. Earlier, Chaiwala’s picture made him internet sensation and his oh-so-handsome looks, smashed the internet.

This time looks of a watermelon seller has come to be the latest love interest for Netizens.

A picture of him rounding on social media, in which he is slicing watermelon with an endearing smile and his dreamy hazel eyes, posing at the camera. It was taken by someone before iftar in Karachi.

But later on, it was revealed that he was not a Tarbooz wala, he is Muhammad Awaiz, a student of Ziauddin Medical University. At the time he was captured, was preparing for iftar.

One of his friends, Muhammad Inshal posted a photo of him and captioned, “Guys he is not a tarbooz wala. Actually he is my class mates and a future doctor. #lala #your #looks #MashAllah. Going to be the most famous personality all over social media.”