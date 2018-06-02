Achari Samosay

Ingredients
- Potatoes ½ kg (boiled, peeled, mashed)
- Salt to taste
- Chili flakes 1 tbsp
- Cumin seeds 1 tsp
- Whole coriander seeds 1 tsp
- Achari rai 1/4 tsp
- Kalonji ¼
- Methi dana ¼
- Curry leaves 8-10
- Green coriander leaves 1 tbsp chopped (optional)
- Green chilies 2 chopped (optional)
- Oil 2 tbsp
- Samosa patti as required
Cooking Directions:
- In a fry pan add oil, curry leaves, rai, kalonji and methidana and 1 tsp of chili flakes stir spoon and splutter curry leaves with spices.
- In a mixing bowl add mashed potatoes, cumin seeds, chili flakes, whole coriander, green coriander, green chili, salt and pour curry leaves with oil mix all very well.
- Now make samosa shape and fill samosa filling and sealed with beaten egg or flour.
- Fry in hot oil and serve.