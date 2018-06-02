Home / Ramazan Recipes / Achari Samosay

Achari Samosay

samosy.jpg
Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Ingredients

  • Potatoes ½ kg (boiled, peeled, mashed)
  • Salt to taste
  • Chili flakes 1 tbsp
  • Cumin seeds 1 tsp
  • Whole coriander seeds 1 tsp
  • Achari rai 1/4 tsp
  • Kalonji ¼
  • Methi dana ¼
  • Curry leaves 8-10
  • Green coriander leaves 1 tbsp chopped (optional)
  • Green chilies 2 chopped (optional)
  • Oil 2 tbsp
  • Samosa patti as required

Cooking Directions:

  1. In a fry pan add oil, curry leaves, rai, kalonji and methidana and 1 tsp of chili flakes stir spoon and splutter curry leaves with spices.
  1. In a mixing bowl add mashed potatoes, cumin seeds, chili flakes, whole coriander, green coriander, green chili, salt and pour curry leaves with oil mix all very well.
  1. Now make samosa shape and fill samosa filling and sealed with beaten egg or flour.
  1. Fry in hot oil and serve.
loading...
loading...