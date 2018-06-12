Abbasi tells Nisar to discuss reservations in party meetings

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to discuss his reservations over party affairs in the meetings and not in public.

“No one is bigger than the party,” the former PM said, talking to a private television channel on Tuesday. “The party doesn’t bar anyone from expressing their reservations and personal opinions.

Abbasi said that he thinks PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would be party’s candidate for PM, if the party wins next elections. However, he said the party’s parliamentary board will make the final decision.

The former PM said the PML-N will become the single largest party after the elections. “I will prefer to sit on the opposition benches instead of forming a coalition government with the Pakistan People’s Party,” he said.

Abbasi said no decision has been taken to give any major responsibility to Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz. However, he said her role would be decided by the party’s decision making body.

I don’t call Chief Justice “Baba Rehmatay” “I don’t call the Chief Justice Baba Rehmatay. He is the Chief Justice,” Mr. Abbasi said, declining to discuss what the two personalities discussed in a meeting on March 27, 2018.—NNI