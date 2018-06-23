A worm moves under woman’s skin after mosquito bite

Web Desk: A 32-year-old Russian woman noticed a tiny blemish under the eye. But over the next two weeks, she watched is move, snapping photos as it formed bumps above her eyes before it made its way sown into her lip, forcing her mouth to swell.

It was a parasite, living inside her face. She became host to a parasite through a mosquito bite. She experienced only occasional itching and burning as the worm, slithered under her skin.

It is a case of Dirofilaria repens in which a long parasitic roundworm is spread by mosquito. It is usually found in dogs or other carnivores. The parasites can migrate to certain organs, such as the lungs. The parasite usually die in the skin and are easily removed.

Reportedly, Russian doctors surgically removed the worm from the woman’s face and she recovered.