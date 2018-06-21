A traveling lover turned old bus into incredible mobile house

Web Desk: If your make your journey more comfortable, luxurious and attractive, then you can better enjoy your destination. No matter where you’re going, your behavior during travelling defines the better version of yourself.

A woman Jessie Lipskin who doesn’t want to stay in a house so she created a mobile home for herself. She created her dream home by converting an old school bus.

Jessie bought a 1966 GMC bus immediately after seeing it. She worked in it for 3 years and turned it into a gorgeous dreamy house that she takes around everywhere with her.

She said, ‘My first draw to the alternative sustainable lifestyle was the documentary Garbage Warrior.’

“[It] really resonated with me. I began to consume everything I could read, more about sustainable lifestyles. Ultimately, a home on wheels seemed like a perfect solution: I could easily explore new places (finding a permanent place to settle, in the short term, was not a priority for me), and I could continue to live a vegan lifestyle.” she added.