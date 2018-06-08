A mango a day keeps tummy troubles away

Web Desk: Having an apple in a day could be a cure many diseases but your tummy demands something else.

A new study found mangoes are better at relieving digestive problems than many high-fibre foods. This fruit contains both fibre and nutrients called polyphenols and can treat your constipation issue.

During the research, the participant were divided into 2 groups, one given a daily dose of 300 grams of mango and the other an equivalent amount of fibre supplement.

Both groups showed reduced constipation but mangoes were found to be more effective at easing symptoms than fibre alone, dailymail reported.