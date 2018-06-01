40,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI: The police have foiled a bid to smuggle forty thousand litres of Iranian diesel to Mangopir area of the city on Thursday night.

Orangi Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Abid Ali Baloch told media that Hamdard Check post in charge Rana Tasleem, acting on secret information about the smuggling of huge quantity of diesel, started checking the vehicles coming from Hub Nadi check post.

During the checking 40,000 litres of Iranian diesel was seized from a dumper, with a registration number TTD-245, which was concealed into the specially designed hidden cavities of the dumper. The dumper driver Naseer Mari, was arrested from the spot.

The accused and the dumper have been handed over to the customs authorities for further action.—APP