12,000 candidates’ data sent to NAB, FBR, SBP for verification: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Scrutiny Cell is verifying all the nominations papers of candidates using modern technology.

According to ECP, data of more than 12,000 candidates has been sent to NAB, FBR and State Bank for verification and scrutiny while over 7500 nomination papers have so far been verified with the help of Online Data Scrutiny System.

ECP says that nomination papers of dozens of candidates have been declared suspicious.

It said that all these records are being sent to Returning Officers across the country and the data will be scrutinized during the prescribed scrutiny period from 12 to 19th of this month.

According to the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by 22nd of this month.

The Appellate Tribunals will decide the appeals by 27th, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on 28th of this month.