10 including 8 children injured in factory fire

FAISALABAD: Ten persons including eight children of different ages were seriously injured as fire erupted in a food factory in Millat chowk area here Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, working children were busy in preparing food items in Amir Food Factory near Millat chowk on Sheikhupura Road when fire spread out from the stove burner. The incident left ten persons injured including eight children who were shifted to burn unit of Allied hospital.

The children injured in the incident included Ali Raza (16), Shahbaz (13), Haider (12), Ali Haider (14), Abrar (15), Ali Raza (13), Asad (17) and Noman,(16).

Two other persons Ihsan 26, and Farooq 38, also suffered burn injuries in the mishap. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Muhammad Khalid SI told APP that police have arrested the factory owner Amir son of Shahzad and started further investigation was underway. —APP