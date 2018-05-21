Zombies are roaming again in the New York Street

Web Desk: At least twenty-five people looking like zombies are roaming on the same New York street. They have overdosing on synthetic marijuana and collapsed on the same New York street where 33 people overdosed two years ago.

They slumped against buildings and lay down on the sidewalks. According to police, they had taken a bad batch of drugs known to induce paranoia, vomiting and hallucinations.

At least 25 people were hospitalized in New York City after a possible overdose of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Witnesses at the scene said the drug users looked like zombies and could barely keep their bodies upright. Israel P told The New York Daily News, ‘We call them The AWalking Dead.”

Source: Dailymail