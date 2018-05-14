Yousaf is Pakistan’s first blind judge

Islamabad: Yousaf Saleem has set the history after becoming the first blind judge in Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that being blind should not be served as a hurdle for becoming a judge.

Earlier, Saleem was denied for the position of the civil judge due to his blindness. But later on, Chief Justice reconsidered him and took a suo motu notice.

Saleem is a gold medalist of the Punjab University in LLB (Honors), he is a topper in the written exam among 6,500 candidates and also qualified for interview. But due to blindness, he did not pass the interview.

SC released the press release that reads as, ‘It appears in this case, his fundamental rights under Articles 9, 14 and 25 of the Constitution, the provisions with Disabilities, ratified by Pakistan, three percent quota under the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance 1981, and the jurisprudence developed by the Lahore High Court in PLD 2017 Lahore 406 and PLD 2017 Lahore 1 were not considered by the Lahore High Court.”

On Saturday, Yousaf received a letter from LHC that reads, “You are hereby informed that the Hon’ble Examination Committee for Recruitment of District Judiciary and Lahore High Court Establishment has recommended you for appointment as Civil Judge-cum-Magistrate.”