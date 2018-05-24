You can’t be a rich until you have this much amount

Web Desk: Bankers give a definition of rich and tell how much money people are required to fall in the category of rich class. According to them until you’ve made at least $25 million, you are not rich.

Bankers define that as $25 million dollars in invest-able wealth, enough money that you can ride out the stock market’s ups and downs without losing sleep.

In 1994, $3 million was enough to be considered ‘ultra-high net worth, but after almost 25 years, it’s become $25 million.

In Pakistani currency rate, $25 million will be 2890000000.

According to Forbes, Bill Gates was the wealthiest person in American in 2017.

Source: Dailymail