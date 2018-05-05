Woman looks like Shrek after applying fake tan

Web Desk: A 20-year-old woman Danni, was teased for looking like Shrek when her fake tan left her skin incredibly dark green. She applied only one coat just for five minutes.

She said, ‘I was having a meltdown. I looked in the mirror and my whole chest was green.’

“I was hiding from everybody in the house. I had my hood up and sleeves of my gown down,” she continued.

The fake tan turned her skin into a strange color, she couldn’t wash it off instantly, because someone using the bathroom. She quickly turned dark green.

Thankfully the mousse did wash off to leave her a tone closer to her natural skin, but Danni says she still has a green tinge.

Source: Metro.co.uk