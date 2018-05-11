Woman beaten to death for giving chocolates to children

Web Desk: A 65-years-old woman, Rukmini in Tamil Nadu, was beaten to death and her relatives and a driver were seriously wounded, when villagers assaulted them suspecting they were child traffickers. Almost 23 villagers have been arrested by police on Wednesday, after the incident.

Police is probing the case and using footage to identify the people, who were involved in it.

Reportedly, the woman came to a temple at the village with her two relatives from Malaysia when she saw two children playing in the area, she gave them chocolates.

A woman there, accused Rukmini of trying to kidnap the children and raised the alarm. Within moments, a crowed was gathered and blocked their car. Mob dragged the passengers out of the car and started beating them with sticks.

According to the police, WhatsApp rumours circulating wildly in the region about child traffickers.

