What is Ramadan?

Starting this week, millions of Muslims around the world will recognize Ramadan with prayer and dawn-to-dusk fasting for a month.

Here’s what you should know about the Islamic holy day.

Ramadan is a month when Muslims fast and pray to grow closer to Allah. It’s a time to improve moral character and focus on positivity. Observance is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It can last between 29 and 30 days.

The dates vary each year, depending on a moon-sighting methodology. The length of fasting also changes based on location. For example, fasting hours range between 10 hours in Chile and 21 hours in Greenland this year, according to Al Jazeera.

In Pakistan, the fast will last 16.5 hours from 3:54 a.m to 8:17 p.m.

What can Muslims eat or drink?

Nothing, during fasting hours. A single sip of water would break the fast. Muslims can eat a pre-dawn meal (usually packed with power foods like dates, potatoes, yogurt etc.) to get them through the day. After sunset prayer, Muslims are also allowed to eat and drink as part of iftar, a feast with family and friends.

Fasting isn’t the only thing Muslims are asked to abstain from. No sex, smoking, swearing, arguments or gossip allowed. Basically, Muslims shouldn’t do anything that can be seen as sinful during Ramadan.

Are Muslims punished if they don’t observe Ramadan?

Yes, in some countries, it’s a crime not to fast. For example, an adult seen eating in public in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates can be fined or jailed. Aside from legal implications, not fasting is considered by some a major sin.

Does every muslim have to fast?

Pregnant, breastfeeding and menstruating women are exempt from the fast. Children, the elderly and the ill also are not required to observe fast.

Pakistani men buy sweets ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid ul-Fitr, a three day celebration which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Peshawar, Pakistan.

What happens at the end of Ramadan?

The last 10 nights of Ramadan is a time of intense worship, followed by a three-day holiday. Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of Ramadan, is a time of gifts, food and festivities. Families often head to parks for daytime picnics.