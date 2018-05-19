Wedding setbacks of royal family over the years

Web Desk: Britain’s royal weddings have always been in the news. Their controversies and blunders are spread like a fire in the forest.

This time the bride Meghan Markle’s father not willing to attend the wedding, this may have caused her stress.

In the past, Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen have also faced serious problems on their wedding day. Harry’s mother Princess Diana referred to her husband as ‘Prince Charles Arthur George’ instead of ‘Charles Philip”.

Charles also mixed up his vows and said ‘thy goods’ instead of ‘worldly goods’.

In 1763, the wedding pressure made Augusta of Saxe-Gotha violently sick as she walked down the aisle.

The wedding dress of France’s Marie Antoinette, was too small and revealed a bit of her corsetry and chemise as she walked down the aisle.

Harry’s brother William stayed up all night due to cheering crowd, so he was a sleepy groom at his wedding day. There was also chaos caused by a horse which threw his rider off and ran past the royals, luckily no one was hurt.

Queen Elizabeth also faced embarrassment as a hairdresser broke her tiara. It was then rushed to jewelers to be fixed and was brought back just in time for the ceremony.

Source: Deccanchronicle