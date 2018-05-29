Was involved in NAB references to pressurize Nawaz: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday said she was involved intentionally into the corruption cases filed against her family to taught her father a lesson, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Punjab House, Maryam revealed that she had to answer a total of127 questions in accountability court. The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharifs’ London properties, is among three filed against the family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

I am not involved in any corrupt practices or any theft,” she added.

Questioning why she has to appear again and again in court.”I know why i have been asked to appear before the NAB court, i know why NAB references are filed against me and surely know why i am being kept away from my mother who is suffering from cancer.”

In Pakistan’s 70 year history no woman has ever appeared before the court 70 times,” she continued.

She further continued that she was named in the case to pressurize her father. Nawaz Sharif refused to bow down to any one, he made Pakistan a nuclear power.

Maryam remarked, “The people who think like this neither know Nawaz Sharif nor his daughter, we will stand tall against all odds in every condition.”