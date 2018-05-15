Wajid Zia’s statement penned in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Wajid Zia’s statement against ousted Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif has been documented by the Supreme Court during the hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference case, Aaj News reported.

Judge of Islamabad’s Accountability Court, Muhammad Basheer heard the case against Sharif. Muslim League N’s leader Nawaz Sharif was present in the court.

Wajid Zia said that the suspects has been ordered to provide financial statement and other documents, but no record regarding the Hill Metal had been provided.

Chief of JIT said, “Table, that was comprised of transferring money to Hussain Nawaz and Hill Metal has been prepared, approx 8.9 million dollar has been transferred to them from 2010 to 2015.”

Prosecution’s witness said that during this period, Hussian Nawaz had sent almost 88 per cent profit to Nawaz Sharif, and the money which dispatched as a present, didn’t compatible as profit and loss.

JIT Chief said in a statement of Hasan Nawaz ‘In 2015, 8 million pounds has taken from Hussain Nawaz, meanwhile the company was in loss, JIT resulted that eight percent of profit awarded to Nawaz Sharif.’

On the other hand, Accountability Court has documented the statement of suspects regarding Awan Field Reference.

SC delayed the hearing of the Steel Mills reference till 9:30 in the morning.