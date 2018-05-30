Letters from Wajid Zia, Mossack Fonseca not related to me, says Captain Safdar

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of Avenfield Reference in the accountability court on Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain rtd. Safdar said that the letters of Wajid Zia and Mossack Fonseca are not related to him, Aaj News reported

In the Islamabad Accountability court, Judge Mohammad Bashir was hearing the Avenfield Reference case against Nawaz Sharif family. Captain Safdar was present in the court while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz failed to appear before the court.

Captain Safdar has recorded his statement, earlier he answered 80 out of 128 questions. Today he gave the answers of 48 more questions.

He termed most of the asked questions as ‘irrelevant and unrelated’.

During the hearing, Retired Captain Muhammad Safdar said, ‘The 12 June’s letter from Wajid Zia has no concern with me and this letter is not verified by law.’

‘The letter of Mossack Fonseca is not related to me, this letter is not a primary document, so accepting the letter as a witness, is against the transparent trial,’ he continued.

On responding to the question regarding Captain FZE’s certificate, Muhammad Safdar said, ‘Neither this certificate is related to him nor it is against law.’

He said that the copies of screenshots and Jeffrey forms 9, presented by Wajid Zia, also had no concern with him.

Captain Safdar’s lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz said, ‘Many of things are not related with Muhammad Safdar and many of things happened before his marriage’

Moreover, he said, he had not been a part of 25 per cents shares of Gulf Steel Mills, therefore, he had not been aware of such matters, giving 12 million to Tariq Shafiq is also no related to him.

On the question of beneficiary ownership of Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield, he said Maryam Nawaz had no connection with Avenfield far and wide.