Vinegar’s new usage can benefit you a lot

Web Desk: Your injuries can risk your life by developing infection. But homemade measures can help you a lot. With the use of vinegar, you can be protected from infection. Vinegar can also heal your wounds quickly.

Recent research found that acetic acid in vinegar is capable of killing around two dozen different bacteria causing infection.

A build up of bacteria on the wound can cause delay in healing as well as scarring. This can also lead to sepsis and other serious infections which can even turn out to be fatal.

Naturally, vinegar contains acids polyphenols and chemical melanoidins which are known for killing harmful bacteria.

Warning: People shouldn’t apply it themselves as it can damage skin if used in high concentrations.

Source: Deccanchronicle