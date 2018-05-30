Video: Women walk on a rope in high heels

Web Desk: Women slackliners in Hunan Province, China, took up the slackline contest in which women athletes raced across a slackline in 5-cm high heels and without balance beam.

In the video, it can be seemed that the rope on which they were walking seemed to be bouncing quiet frequently. The difficult parts of the challenge were, the models were wearing 5-cm heels and the slackline was only 2.4-cm wide and was 1300 meters above the ground.

Watch video

Dare to walk in high heels on a rope in the air? Courageous people participated in such a slackline contest in Zhangjiajie, China pic.twitter.com/x29UYSGa3i — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 29, 2018

Canadian model Mia Noblet completed the feat in 22 minutes 36 seconds, while US Faith Dickey could not get across even though she tried thrice.

Source: Indianexpress