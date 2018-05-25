Video: Saudi father forced his daughter to smoke

Web Desk: A Saudi father filmed himself forcing his innocent young daughter to smoke. The younger girl appears at most two or three-year-old.

In the video, father can be seen placing a cigarette in his daughter’s mouth. The toddler appears to breath in the deadly fumes.

Watch Video

As the footage surfaced on social media, it went viral. When police saw it issued an arrest warrant against him. Just a few days later he was seized by police investigating the case.

Saudi Arabian public prosecution issued a statement saying its role was to protect society and hold those who break its rules.

Source: Dailymail