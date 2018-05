ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission General Xang Youxia in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, China’s ambassador Yao Jing and senior officials.—NNI