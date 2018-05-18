Vice Chairman Chinese Central Military Commission visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters,he was received by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including CPEC, as vital part of Belt & Road initiative, were discussed.

The Naval Chief also highlighted close bilateral ties between Armed Forces of the two countries.

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission termed Pakistan as China’s all weather strategic partners.