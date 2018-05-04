US POLO ASSN all set to launch in Pakistan at WARDROBE.

World renowned brand US POLO ASSN since 1890 is finally opening its 1st store in Pakistan on 2nd May 2018 at the iconic WARDROBE fashion house in Lahore.

USPA brand is known for its casual and semi casual clothing for men, women and kids, US POLO ASSN is the official brand of US POLO association which is the oldest governing and controlling body of Polo in United States and Canada.

Polo is a celebrated game in the world. US Polo Assn has made a mark in clothing and fashion across the world

Wardrobe Lahore takes pride in bringing the best and the biggest names of fashion from across the world including Canali, Armani, Versace, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Bally and many more brands.

Speaking on this occasion the CEO of wardrobe Mr Nabeel said “wardrobe has been around for more than a 18 years and we have catered to fashion enthusiasts since the store is opened for public in 1999.

US Polo Assn will be an amazing addition due to its legacy, sporty, colourful and quality apparel, shoes and accessories to the already illustrious range of brands that wardrobe has to offer.”

This is another feather in wardrobes cab as a distributor and master franchisee they are planning to open USPA stores in Karachi and Islamabad besides opening more stores in Lahore. —PR