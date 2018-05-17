US Embassy illegal shift to Jerusalem egregious violation of int’l law: Lodhi

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has expressed support to any OIC initiative to alleviate plight of the Palestinians and deplored the failure of the UN Security Council to condemn the deadly violence by Israeli troops in Gaza against the Palestinians.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of OIC ambassadors at the United Nations Pakistan’s permanent representative Maleeha Lodhi, deplored that one country has again blocked the unanimous call of the 14 other members of the Security Council, to issue a statement merely calling for an independent investigation into the incidents.

She described a call by some countries for both sides to exercise “restraint” a “disingenuous attempt” to equate the occupying power with the Palestinians.

She said the US action to shift its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is egregious violation of international law and contravention of the UN Charter’s prohibition of the forcible acquisition of territory. They also gravely undermined any prospect of a two-state solution in the Middle East.—Radio Pakistan