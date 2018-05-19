Uproar in Sindh Assembly as Nusrat Seher points shoe at deputy speaker

KARACHI: A rumpus erupted during an ongoing Sindh Assembly budget session when Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi pointed her shoe towards Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza.

The situation intensified when Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Mir Mumtaz Jakhrani used indecent language for Abbasi, following protest from the opposition desk.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan also condemned the offensive words and requested the deputy speaker to omit it.

However, Nusrat waited for no second and raised her shoe at Shehla Raza despite expunging derogatory remarks from the proceedings.

The deputy speaker reprimanded her and directed to leave the assembly for disturbing decorum of the House. —INP