LAHORE: An under custody accused was killed in firing of accomplices during an attempt to free him from the police custody. One attacker was also held.

According to details, armed men attacked police party in district Katcheri Lahore to free their under custody cohort.

The under custody accused was killed in firing of attackers and the police arrested one assailant while others managed to escape.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.—INP