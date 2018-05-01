Two suspected terrorists arrested from Sialkot

SIALKOT: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested two suspected terrorists hailing from the banned outfit from Sialkot hours before religiously important night is going to be observed.

The terrorists were nabbed from the city area of Orah Chowk, said the CTD of Punjab police. “The detained saboteurs wanted to launch a terrorist activity on Shab-e-Bara’at,” said the CTD sources.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Wajahat Hussain and Sajjad Ahmad belong to Sialkot.

Police seized explosives from their possession and shifted them to an undisclosed location for interrogation.—INP