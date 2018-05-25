Two injured in Indiana school shooting, suspect arrested: police

CHICAGO: Two people were injured in a shooting at a school in the US state of Indiana on Friday, with a suspect taken into custody, police said.

The two victims were transported to a hospital from Noblesville West Middle School in a suburb of the state capital Indianapolis, according to state police.

“We have two that have been injured,” police Captain David Bursten told reporters.

He did not have details on the nature of the injuries or their severity.

“We have notified the parents of the children that have been impacted by this,” he said, urging calm for the throngs of parents that headed to the school to check on their children.

Students from the middle school were transported to a nearby high school to reunite with their parents.

The incident was the latest in a rash of school shootings that has plagued the US and sparked a student-led movement to change gun laws.

On May 18, eight students and two teachers were killed at a rural high school in Texas.

“Something needs to change, and I think it starts with doing daily searches” at schools, parent Somorah Landis told Indianapolis TV station WISH.—AFP