Two bombs exploded on railway track in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two bombs were exploded on the railway track located in the area of Qasimabad in Hyderabad, Aaj News reported.

Hyderabad’s was rocked with blast when two bombs were exploded on the railway track near Sehrish Nagar in Qasimabad area, that caused slight split on the railway track.

Police officers cordoned off the area, while bomb disposal squad searched the area for more explosives.

Bomb disposal squad cleared the area after searching the railway track and surroundings.

Later on, Fareed Express and other trains, which were delayed due to bombs’ explosion, were allowed to resume their travel.